Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Microsoft's big feature update is available Monday



Microsoft has officially launched its Windows 10 April 2018 Update — the latest major feature upgrade for its flagship OS.

The April 2018 Update will be available to download from Microsoft from Monday 30 April, and begin to be pushed to groups of PCs via Windows Update from 8 May, with a phased rollout over the course of several months.

The release was expected to be called the Spring Creators Update and be released on 10 April, but was delayed to tackle last minute bugs in preview builds.

The headline features to look out for are Timeline, which allows you to easily jump back to what you were doing at an earlier point, and Nearby sharing, which allows simple sharing of files and links between PCs and smartphones. Check out our walkthrough of all the features and how to enable them.

Meanwhile IT admins should appreciate the availability of Windows Defender Application Guard on the Windows 10 Pro edition for the first time, delivering a boost to secure web browsing, alongside various other enterprise-oriented improvements.

There's some decent freebies for developers too, particularly improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), such as support for Unix sockets allowing for communication between Windows and the WSL. Windows support for the curl and tar commands should also be a nice bonus too.

If you can't wait for Microsoft to decide your PC is ready to receive the April 2018 Update then read our guide to how to get it right now. The feature update should be the fastest to install yet, due to it carrying out far more work in the background.

If you are staunchly opposed to having Microsoft commandeer your PC to add a bunch of features you'll never use, or simply want to wait for early bugs to be flattened, then here's how to delay the rollout. That said the most recent feature updates to Windows 10, such as the Fall Creators Update last year, suffered from notably fewer bugs than early rollouts.

The launch should bolster user numbers for Windows 10, with the number of active users reported to be nearing 700 million at the end of March.

Recently, questions were raised about the status of Windows within Microsoft, when Terry Myerson departed after five years heading up Windows for Microsoft, as part of a refocusing of the firm on what CEO Satya Nadella called the "intelligent cloud and the intelligent edge".

Image: Nick Heath / TechRepublic

