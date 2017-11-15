Windows 10 Fall Creators Update broken your Start menu? Microsoft's just fixed it

Windows 10's recent Fall Creators Update added a variety of new features to Microsoft's OS but also broke the Start menu for some users.

Following the update, there were numerous complaints about tiles for installed apps disappearing from the Start menu.

Now Microsoft has resolved the issue in its latest Patch Tuesday update. The fix should be automatically applied for internet-connected Windows 10 Home users but Microsoft recommends those who can't install the patch follow the steps outlined here.

The free Fall Creators Update is currently being rolled out to Windows 10 machines and offers a variety of improvements, with standout features including streamlined cloud storage, better protection against ransomware, a new social hub and a host of security additions for enterprise. Tuesday's update also resolves crashes in Windows 10's newly added Mixed Reality Portal.

Microsoft's wider Patch Tuesday update resolved more than 50 security vulnerabilities, 20 of which are critical. These flaws included one that allowed software to bypass Windows 10 Device Guard protections and designate an exploit as a trusted file, which could then be executed. Another allowed malware to bypass settings stopping macros from being run inside Excel, a problem given that macros are commonly used by malware to infect computers.

Researchers at Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative also suspect one of the updates is aimed at mitigating a nearly undetectable Microsoft Office exploit that takes advantage of a 24-year-old Microsoft protocol called Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE). Microsoft is rather tight-lipped on what the update does, only saying it provides "enhanced security as a defense-in-depth measure" for Microsoft Office.

A series of remote-code execution vulnerabilities in Office have been patched (CVE-2017-11884, CVE-2017-11882, CVE-2017-11878, CVE-2017-11854), as have similar flaws in the Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge web browsers (CVE-2017-11845, CVE-2017-11855, CVE-2017-11856).

Adobe also issued fixes for a total of 83 vulnerabilities spanning products such as Flash Player (APSB17-33), Photoshop (APSB17-34), Acrobat and Reader (APSB17-36).

Researchers at Trend Micro says the most pressing updates are for Flash Player and Acrobat, which correct various exploits allowing for remote-code execution.

