Windows 10 Fall Creators Update: Now ready for business to deploy says Microsoft

The Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 is now ready for businesses to deploy, according to Microsoft.

The update was released to home users in October last year, and after several months of testing and further patches, Microsoft has certified the major feature update as ready for release via a Windows update channel used by enterprise.

Major feature updates like the Fall Creators Update are made available to businesses via the new Semi-Annual Channel about four months after their general release. During that time Microsoft recommends that IT admins test the update on a limited number of machines, to prepare for a wider rollout.

Firms that want to update to the build, version 1709, can receive it from the week of January 22nd, when it will be available from Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, WSUS and the Volume Licensing Service Center.

Most Windows 10 users who don't have the Fall Creators Update will soon start to receive messages telling them to upgrade. Those running Windows 10 with the older Anniversary Update or Creators Update and who use automatic updates will be sent a reminder that the Fall Creators Update is ready to install and asked to pick a time, with an option to defer the reminder until tomorrow.

In particular, business users who rely on Windows Update to keep machines patched should be aware that:

"Any device on Windows 10 Enterprise edition or Windows 10 Pro edition that is configured to receive updates automatically from Windows Update will be automatically offered Windows 10, version 1709 after January 18, 2018," according to John Cable, director of program management, Windows servicing and delivery for Microsoft.

SEE: Windows 10: Streamline your work with these power tips (free TechRepublic PDF)

Windows 10 users can also manually install the Fall Creators Update by heading to Microsoft's software download site and clicking Update Now.

Microsoft also rolled out a new build for those testing early versions of Windows 10 under the Insider Program. The build, 17074, includes forthcoming features such as more control when setting Quiet Hours to restrict notifications, links to the Documents and Pictures folders in the Start menu, and refinements to make the Edge browser a better choice for reading e-books and documents.

The next major feature update to Windows 10 will be the Redstone 4 update in Spring next year, with many of the new features already available in preview builds.

Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Subscribe to our Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Image: CNET

More on Windows 10 Fall Creators Update