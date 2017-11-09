Windows 10 lets you share files wirelessly with new Apple AirDrop-like feature

Windows 10 users will be able to share photos, documents and links with people nearby them using the new Near Share feature.

Near Share seems to be very similar to Apple's AirDrop feature, allowing nearby Windows 10 devices to share files and URLs via Bluetooth.

The feature was revealed yesterday, when it was added to the latest preview build of Windows 10 available to those testing the OS under the Windows Insider programme. It will be made available to other Windows 10 users with the next major feature update in Spring next year.

Apps like Photos, Microsoft Edge and File Explorer will have a Share icon, which when clicked will allow users to share content with nearby PCs. The recipient will get a notification via the Action Center and when they accept, the transfer will take place.

The Setting is enabled by checking the "Near share quick action" option available under Settings > Notifications & Actions > "Add or remove quick actions".

Other notable new features in the build, number 17035, include the ability to mute tabs within the Microsoft Edge browser, to save free EPUB books, and to limit the bandwidth used for foreground downloads, for example when a user clicks to download an app from the Windows Store.

Microsoft is also continuing to phase out the legacy Windows Control Panel, with sound settings instead moving into the Settings app.

The touch keyboard has also been redesigned to have the Windows Fluent Design System's Acrylic background and now supports over 190 more keyboard layouts, with options for nearly every language in the world. Handwriting recognition is improved and US users typing on a hardware keyboard now have the option of seeing text suggestions.

Among the host of bug fixes, the biggest is a change that will allow developers to debug Universal Windows Platform apps without causing the app to hang.

Image: Microsoft

