Windows 10 Maps update offers more detailed directions for business travelers

Microsoft introduced a new update to the Windows 10 Map app on Sunday, as noted by onMSFT. The new features will make navigating business travel much easier, providing more details for designated locations.

The Windows 10 Maps app version 5.1806.1911.0 is now available for Windows Insiders within the Release Preview Ring, and can be downloaded to PCs and smartphones directly from the Microsoft Store.

As outlined in the Maps app changelog, here are the new features.

View the house numbers directly on the map

Save the places you are looking for

Find locations near you easily with the shortcut menus

Going for a drive? We'll show you the scenic route

If you are visiting a new place, the app can take you the scenic route so you can see more of your new location. And with address numbers directly on the map, you can be sure you are arriving at the correct location for meetings and appointments.

These features prove particularly useful for business travelers, who are often traveling by themselves in brand-new cities. The app can also help keep travelers safer with easier navigation features.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Microsoft updated its Windows 10 Map app, smoothing the app's functionality and providing a scenic route option for users.

The update puts house numbers directly on the map, saves recent searches, and finds locations near you, which is ideal for business travelers.

