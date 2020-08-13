Windows 10: New post-update experience will highlight what's new after major updates

New features in Windows 10 Preview Build 20190 makes it easier for users to see what changes have been made to their PC following a major update.

A new feature coming to Windows 10 will make it easier for users to see what's new after downloading and installing major new updates.

The new "post-update experience" for Windows 10 will flag the main changes made to users' PCs after they install a major software update. The experience is being introduced via the Tips app and is available to Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel as part of the new Windows 10 Preview Build, version 20190.

A blog post on the Windows Insider page read: "We know that it doesn't always feel clear what changed with a major update, or even how you can learn about and try out new features and improvements. This means that updates can feel time consuming without real benefit to you, and we want to change that.

"After installing this build, Insiders will see the Tips app is launched highlight some of the most recent new features from the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel."

To see this experience on your device, users need to toggle "Show me the Windows welcome experience" within Settings > System > Notifications & actions. The new feature will be visible for Windows Insiders in EN locales including the US, UK, Australia, India and Canada.

Separately, Microsoft is making it easier for users to discover new updates to drivers and non security-related features, removing the need to manually search for updated device drivers via Device Manager.

Instead, when optional updates are detected by your device, they will be displayed under Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > View optional updates. This will be included as part of the August 2020 security update for Windows 10, Microsoft said.

Build 20190 brings additional updates, including changes to the graphics settings that allows users to specify which graphics card Windows 10 utilises by default, as well as on a per-application basis.

This should be particularly useful for users who have multiple, high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and want to be able to select which should be used in graphics-intensive applications, such as gaming or video editing.

By going to Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings or Settings > Gaming > Graphics settings, users can specify a graphics card that will be used by default in intensive cases. Microsoft has also added the ability for users to specify which GPU they want an app to run within the new "Specific GPU" option.

A full list of the updates, fixes and improvements in Windows 10 Preview Build 20190 can be found here.

