Windows 10 preview: This new button will make it easier to start a video chat

The latest Windows 10 Preview Build brings Skype Meet Now calls straight to the taskbar.

Microsoft is bringing more of its video-calling capabilities to the fore of the Windows experience with the latest Preview Build, namely via Skype's Meet Now feature.

Meet Now lets users quickly launch a video call with another person over Skype, even if the user on the other end doesn't have the app installed. Users can simply generate a meeting link, share it with a friend, family or co-worker, and then join the call.

It's a rather more casual and straightforward process that Microsoft's business-focused video-conferencing platform, Teams, and is geared largely towards spontaneous, informal catch-ups rather than lengthy business meetings. You can find more information on how to use Skype Meet Now for quick virtual meetings with TechRepublic's handy guide.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.608 (20H2) makes it even easier to dive into those impromptu virtual get-togethers, bringing the app icon directly to the Windows taskbar. "In the coming weeks, you will be able to easily set up a video call and reach friends and family in an instant by clicking the Meet Now icon in the taskbar notification area. No sign ups or downloads needed," the company said in a blog post.

As with all preview builds, only Insiders will be able to test out the new feature to begin with – though, presumably, it will eventually filter down to general consumers.

Per the norm, the latest Preview Build brings a handful of other tweaks and improvements to the Windows 10 OS experience.

For one, Microsoft has fixed a vexing issue that causes unexpected changes to the keyboard layout, which can occur when a user tries to sign into their account or resume an ongoing session using Remote Desktop Services (RDS).

Another problem now remediated by Microsoft prevented some applications from behaving correctly when published as Remote Application Integrated Locally (RAIL) applications using RDS.

The full list of changes and fixes in Preview Build 19042.608 (20H2) can be found here.

