Windows 10 updates: How to get the newest features first with Skip Ahead

If you want to test the newest features heading to Windows 10 you're in luck.

Microsoft has reopened the Skip Ahead branch of its Windows Insider Program, which lets users test early builds of Windows 10.

By opting into the Skip Ahead branch, users gain access to new Windows 10 features before everyone else.

The downside is that Skip Ahead builds are less rigorously tested and will be more prone to bugs than other Windows 10 builds.

Microsoft opened the Skip Ahead branch to new users on 23 July, but be aware that spaces are limited, and Microsoft will close Skip Ahead to new users once they have enough participants. Users who opted into Skip Ahead before 23 July will also need to rejoin.

If being the first to test Windows 10's upcoming features sounds appealing to you, here's how to opt into the Skip Ahead branch in the Insider program.

How to opt into Skip Ahead

1. If you don't have a Microsoft account, you first need to create one by following this link. If you do have an account you can skip to step 3.

2. If your copy of Windows 10 isn't linked to a Microsoft account, go to Settings > Accounts > Your Info (probably selected by default) and click on Sign in with a Microsoft account instead. Now enter the details for your Microsoft account.

3. Next, to enable your computer to receive Insider builds, go to Settings > Update & security and click on Windows Insider Program and then Get Started, as shown below.



4. Click on the plus sign next to Link an account, then select your Microsoft account and hit Continue.

5. Under the heading What pace do you want to get new builds? select Fast from the dropdown menu.

6. Under the banner titled Let's be clear, hit the Confirm button. Next hit the Restart Now button.

7. Once the machine has rebooted, go to Settings > Update & security > Windows Insider Program.

8. Under the heading What kind of content would you like to receive? click the dropdown menu and select Skip ahead to the next Windows release.

9. Click on Windows Update in the side menu and then the Check for updates button. It may take several hours or longer before the latest build becomes available.

