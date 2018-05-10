Windows developers: It may soon be simpler to build UWP apps with multiple windows

At the 2018 Microsoft Build show in Seattle, the Redmond giant announced a host of new features and tools for developers building on platforms like Microsoft 365 and Azure. But one small update to UWP apps might have a big impact for developers, offering a much easier process for building apps with multiple windows.

As first reported by MSPoweruser on Wednesday, a new Windows class unveiled at the conference could dramatically simplify the process for building apps with multiple windows. It could shrink the currently-required hundreds of lines of code down to just a few, the site reported.

The issue has to do with threading. According to the report, UWP apps previously required that new windows opened in a new thread, but the new class will allow new windows to open in the same thread.

Another new feature coming to UWP apps is a Dockable Tool Control that gives more power to users over their own experience and workflow in an app. Also reported by MSPoweruser, this feature allows a user to move around a floating dock, or attach it to the side of an app window or the home screen. This can add some clarity for users when the app is cluttered or has a lot going on.

New flyout windows options will also be coming to UWP apps, the report said.

The UWP app updates for developers follow other new developer features, like a stand-alone .NET environment, Fluent Design System updates, and deeper integrations with other tools and services.

New machine learning tools are coming to Microsoft developers as well. The firm also announced a host of new initiatives to help developers take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI). These come in a time Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called "the era of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge." Microsoft also leaned heavily on themes such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and more.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

A new Windows class will make it easier for developers to build UWP apps that support multiple windows.

Windows developers are also getting new options for flyout windows and a Dockable Tool Control for UI.

