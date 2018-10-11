Workers say gender pay gap strongest in these 4 industries (Hint: tech is no. 1)

Despite an increased focus on diversity training in recent years, nearly half of US workers said they believe men are paid more than women at their company for the same job, according to a Wednesday report from beqom. Nearly one in three workers said they do not believe employees at their company are fairly compensated, regardless of their age or race, the survey of 1,200 US workers found.

Employees said reasons behind demographic pay gaps were related to managers' perceptions moreso than their skillsets, the report found. More than one-third (34%) of workers said they believe their supervisors set pay based on their personal feelings about an employee, rather than the employee's performance or experience.

"Our study set out to uncover gaps, issues and employees' understanding of compensation in America," beqom CEO Fabio Ronga said in a press release. "We found that U.S. workers don't believe all employees are paid equally, regardless of age, race and gender, and today's workforce demands pay transparency because they believe it will motivate employees to work harder, create a better company and ultimately solve pay gap disparities among age, gender and race. We must do better to ensure that we're creating and sustaining a vibrant, motivated and diverse workforce."

Employees are more openly discussing salary and pay today than in the past, the report found: 45% of US workers said they know how much their colleagues make, and 46% said they've shared or discussed their salary with their colleagues. This practice is more common among younger workers than older ones, according to the report. Some 56% of millennials said they would share their salary with their colleagues, compared to 27% of baby boomers.

Despite equal skill set, performance, and experience, workers said they believe men are paid more than women most often in the following industries:

Technology (34%) Banking and finance (23%) Healthcare and medical (13%) Education and higher education (5%)

Even after claiming to desire more salary transparency across their company, only 19% of workers said they are comfortable discussing compensation with their manager, and 20% said they would not ask their manager for more money if they found out a colleague of equal skill set and experience made more than they did, the report found. More than half of employees (54%) said they don't plan to ask for a raise or additional benefits before the end of the year, but 29% said they are planning to look for a new job this year due to unhappiness with their current salary.

48% of US workers said they believe men are paid more than women at their company. — Beqom, 2018

The industries that have the worst gender pay gap according to workers are tech, finance, healthcare, and education. — Beqom, 2018

