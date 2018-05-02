X-ray your containers with Google's new Kubernetes monitoring tool

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google Stackdriver Kubernetes Monitoring helps developers better inspect clusters, services, workloads, pods, and containers to understand app behavior.

Google is open sourcing gVisor, a sandboxed container runtime that offers secure isolation for containers.

On Wednesday at the KubeCon event in Copenhagen, Denmark, Google unveiled Stackdriver Kubernetes Monitoring, a new tool that aims to help developers improve their visibility into the health of their applications.

The new tool looks at a Kubernetes environment and pulls metrics, logs, events, and metadata to analyze, helping users better understand how their app is behaving in production, according to a press release.

By upping the observability, the release noted, developers can get a better look at their containers and clusters, but also at the services, workloads, and pods within an app. This helps to set a benchmark for normal app behaviors, and provides developers with more tools to optimize performance.

SEE: Quick glossary: DevOps (Tech Pro Research)

Containers and cluster management tools can help streamline the process for app deployments, the release noted. This new tool goes beyond simple deployments to "inspect your application and underlying infrastructure to understand complex system interactions and debug failures, bottlenecks and other abnormal behavior—to ensure your application is always available, running fast, and doing what it's supposed to do," the release said.

Before Stackdriver Kubernetes Monitoring, users had to piece together multiple tools and data sources, which didn't necessarily provide the full picture of what was going on.

Image: Google

With the new tool, for example, a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) could get a health check on each cluster from a single pane, while looking at individual objects as well. This kind of proactive monitoring makes it easier to stay on top of any issues, the release said.

Another example would be security pros sending cluster audit data to Stackdriver Logging to analyze and prevent possible breaches.

Google Stackdriver Kubernetes Monitoring works with the Prometheus open source monitoring tool, the release noted. The service is pre-integrated with Google Kubernetes Engine.

Google also announced on Wednesday that it was open-sourcing gVisor, a sandboxed container runtime. This provides "secure isolation for containers, while being more lightweight than a virtual machine (VM)," a press release said. Additionally, gVisor integrates with Docker and Kubernetes as well.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see