Xbox Series X and Series S restock: Where to buy this week

Xboxes are hot commodities this holiday shopping season. Here's how to find and buy an Xbox Series X and Series S this week amid high demand.

Image: Target

On Nov. 10, Microsoft's $500 Xbox Series X and the $300 Xbox Series S hit the market with plenty of fanfare. Since the debut, stores have quickly sold out of available options and others are quickly purchased as companies restock physical and virtual shelves. That said, it's been difficult for many individuals to purchase a new Xbox Series X and Series S. To assist, we've created a list of options to consider as stores receive shipments and restock shelves in the days ahead. We will update this article periodically with new information as items become available.

SEE: Guide to becoming a digital transformation champion (TechRepublic Premium)

Where to buy the Xbox Series X and Series S

Newegg is offering a bundle pack including a Series X with an Xbox core controller for $550. However, the bundle as well as the standalone model are unavailable. Those so inclined can register for an auto-notification to receive updates about future availability. Newegg is also offering an Xbox Series S bundle with an included Xbox core controller for $350. However, this bundle as well as the standalone Series S are both unavailable. The auto-notification option is also available for the Series S.

On the Microsoft website, people can click a button to "select a retailer" to view available Series X and Series S options. Standalone Xbox Series X models are currently out of stock at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart, according to the pop-up on Microsoft's site. Similarly, standalone Series S models were also out of stock at these retailers, per the Microsoft website.

We also tried to locate available Series S and Series X models on Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart directly.

Both the Series X and Series S are unavailable at Best Buy. This could change throughout the day as the retailer receives shipments and restocks shelves. As we reported earlier this week, Best Buy often restock at midnight and shoppers may consider checking the website closer to the time.

Both the Series X and the Series S digital edition are unavailable on GameStop. However, similar to other retailers, GameStop could restock shelves intermittently throughout the day. With such high demand, individuals may need to frequent a number of retailer websites and refresh the pages to potentially snag a model as they are made available.

On Target's website, Xbox Series S and Series X models are available for pick-up or drive-up customers only. However, neither of the models are in stock on Target's website.

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S are unavailable on Walmart's website. Again, this could change as the store receives shipments and restocks shelves. On Amazon, the Series X is currently unavailable. The Series S is available from the BuBuZon storefront with 65% positive ratings in the last year, based on 427 Amazon ratings.

Innovation Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, AR, robotics, drones, autonomous driving, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see