Yay or nay: What do you really think about low-code and no-code platforms?

Thanks to low-code and no-code platforms, you don't even need to know how to code to become a developer.

According to ZDNet's Joe McKendrick in the article What is low-code and no-code? A guide to development platforms, "low- and no-code often get used interchangeably, but there's a shade of difference between the two categories. Low-code solutions, typically target users with some development experience, or developers needing to quickly build apps. ... No-code solutions take this abstraction a step further, introducing visual drag-and-drop interfaces that involve no coding at all."

Low-code and no-code usage show no signs of slowing down.

McKendrick continues that according to a recent KPMG survey, "the number of executives naming low- and no-code development platforms as their most important automation investment has nearly tripled, from 10% to 26%."

For some developers, these platforms are a welcome time-saving solution to focus their efforts on other higher-value projects. While others might disagree, and instead, fear that low-code and no-code platforms will result in fewer developer jobs.

