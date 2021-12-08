You can learn Raspberry Pi, how to build your own IoT, coding and more with this course bundle

You only need basic computer skills to start building fun projects, such as smart home remote dashboards, GPS tracking and more while learning a lot of fun new tech skills.

Image: GettyImages/Andrey Suslov

What better way to develop a whole bunch of marketable tech skills than by building fun projects? You don't need to know how to do anything more technical than how to use a computer to start learning all about Raspberry Pi, electronics, coding and the Internet of Things, which is supposed to really heat up in 2022. Instead of spending a lot of time and money taking long courses in school, just grab The Ultimate Embedded Systems Mastery Bundle 2022 while it's on sale for just $19.99.

Learn how to design a vehicle-tracking system from scratch in "Track the Vehicle in Real-Time Using ESP32 2022." Or if you've been dying to learn about Raspberry Pi, you can go from beginner to master in "Build Your Own GPS Tracking System with Raspberry Pi Zero 2022."

Get more practice using Raspberry Pi in "Build Your Own Smart Dustbin Using Raspberry Pi," which will also teach you about coding IoT, circuit board diagrams and more. In "Getting Started with NodeMCU (ESP8266) Step by Step," you'll learn how to control home appliances remotely with an IoT dashboard.

Learn about Raspberry Pi competitor Asus Tinker Board in "Introduction to Asus Tinker Board 2022." The home automation project you'll build in this course includes automatic garden lights and will teach you a lot about IoT. It will also give you a solid foundation for building other types of projects. Previous students really enjoyed this course: They rated it 4.9 out of five stars.

All of the courses are offered by Comfiny, which was created by a group of developers in order to teach the most cutting-edge technologies to everyone who would like to learn. The courses cover a wide range of skills, taught in a way that is easy for beginners to learn, yet still useful for more advanced students.

Don't pass up this chance to have a whole lot of fun as you learn all about Raspberry Pi, coding, electronics, IoT and more, grab The Ultimate Embedded Systems Mastery Bundle while it's available for only $19.99 (normally $1,000).

Prices subject to change.