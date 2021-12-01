You can learn the skills to be a game developer for just $9

No previous tech experience is necessary to learn how to become a game developer, and you can acquire the skills even while working full-time.

After all the upheaval in the last couple of years, why not start training for an exciting new career in 2022 that is not only well-paid but also lots of fun? Being a game developer is on our list of cool jobs, and it's also perfectly suited for working remotely, which will continue to be desirable for quite some time. Even if you have no tech experience at all, you can train at your own pace to learn how to build video games in The Unreal & Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle. Best of all, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 by Dec. 5 to get it for only $9 during this Cyber Week sale.

You will actually start creating games in the very first class as you learn all you need to know about developing games using the Unreal Engine in "Unreal Engine Game Development for Beginners." Then move on to crowd favorite "Develop a First-Person Shooter in Unreal Engine." Previous students thoroughly enjoyed designing exciting games that had challenging enemies, they rated this course an amazing 4.9 out of five stars.

Fans of role-playing games will love "Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine" because it demonstrates how to set them up with character animations in the Unreal Engine. You'll create seven games in "Unity Android 2021" using C# and Unity, plus 20 more projects in each of "Unity By Example" and "Unity Projects 2021," another highly rated course. Instructor Raja Biswas has a degree in IT engineering and has taught programming, as well as game development, to thousands of students.

You really don't want to miss this chance to learn how to create video games, so use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get The Unreal & Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle for just $9 (normally $1,200) during this Cyber Week sale. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

