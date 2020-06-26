Your back will thank you if you make these 8 ergonomic fixes to your home office

Make sure WFH is not taking a toll on your body by getting the right chair, monitor mount, and keyboard.

We are living in a time of daily contradictions. During this extended period of working from home, productivity is up and productivity is down. Businesses are reopening and they are shutting down again. One thing that is true through all of this is that you're probably spending more time at your desk, on phone calls, video calls, or simply working.

You may not have control over when or how you go back to the office, but you can make sure that your current setup is as comfortable as possible. You need a chair that supports your spine and a keyboard that doesn't keep your wrists at an awkward angle.

Check out this list of eight items that will make your home work station easier on your back, your eyes, and your posture.

Modway Articulate Ergonomic Office Chair Image: Amazon The first purchase for your ergonomically appropriate workstation is a chair that supports the curve of your spine. This chair will do that with a mesh back, passive lumbar support, and a contoured 6"-thick mesh seat cushion. Other features include height adjustable armrests, a one-touch chair height adjustment, a 360-degree swivel, and a tilt and lock system. $136 at Amazon

DRAGONN Ergonomic Kneeling Chair Image: Amazon One way to keep your body from getting stiff after a long day at work is to vary your sitting style. This kneeling chair offers a good alternative to a traditional chair. Using a kneeling chair for an hour or so a day will give your back a break. This one has a three-inch thick cushion and four casters. It will keep your back at an upright position, distributing your weight evenly throughout your buttocks and legs, while keeping your spine aligned. The kneeling chair supports up to 250 pounds. You can adjust the chair to the height that suits you, ranging from 21" to 28". $179 at Amazon

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard Image: BestBuy After finding the right chair, the next step in your ergonomic evolution is a good keyboard. A split keyboard takes a little getting used to, but your wrists will thank you for making the switch. This split keyboard will keep your wrists in a neutral posture with its built-in foam rest. It also features an integrated number pad and dedicated shortcut keys. It has a wired connection. $59 at BestBuy

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Image: Logitech A comfortable mouse is the perfect accompaniment to an ergonomic keyboard. This smaller version of Logitech's MX Master 2S mouse has a deep, textured thumb groove that makes it easy to hold this mouse for long stretches of time. The hyper-fast scrolling wheel can switch from precision to free scroll in one click. The wireless mouse has back and forward buttons as well as a tilt wheel and middle click button. Also, you can pair up to three devices with this compact mouse and switch between them by touching a button. $79 at Logitech

NB North Bayou Monitor Mount Image: Amazon To make sure your neck is not in a strained or cramped position when sitting at your desk, you'll need an easy way to adjust your monitor. Investing in a monitor mount is an easy and inexpensive way to do this. The spring system of this mount ensures easy positioning of your monitor. It attaches to your work station with a C-clamp or a grommet. The mount holds screens weighing between 4.4 and 19.8 pounds and can rotate 360 degrees and swivel horizontally 180 degrees. $29 at Amazon

Humanscale FR300 Foot Rocker Image: Humanscale Another way to get more movement in your work day is to put a foot rocker under your desk. This Humanscale Foot Rocker will make it easy to get your feet moving for health and comfort. By encouraging a gentle rocking of the feet, this ergonomic device engages lower leg muscles to increase healthy circulation. The wooden platform glides over the metal frame with ball-bearing rollers. The hardwood platform has non-skid strips on it, making it best for using with shoes on. $99 at Humanscale

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 Image: Amazon If you haven't invested in a headset yet, this purchase is an easy way to avoid a stiff neck. These wireless earbuds are good for making calls and listening to music. The Smart AI Noise Reduction Technology will keep your voice clear even in noisy environments. The chipset combines the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology with an LDS antenna for a fast and stable signal transmission. They are fully waterproof and you can get up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. The charging case provides an extra 32 hours of juice and has USB-C charging. $35 at Amazon