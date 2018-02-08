Your customers don't want to talk to you, they want to talk to your chatbot

People no longer want to pick up the phone, and talk to a person at your company. They want to communicate with you the same way they communicate with their friends—through text, social media, or a voice assistant. TechRepublic spoke with Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, to explain how AI-powered chatbots can help your business find, communicate with, and convert new customers.

How can companies whether they're a SMB or enterprise use chatbot APIs?

Sheth: So I think it is getting to a point where it's incumbent on every business, small or large, to have a chatbot or more broadly, to have these conversational experiences. It could be through voice, it could be through text, it will impact every customer touchpoint across the entire life cycle. What I mean is in the beginning when you're marketing to the customer, or in the middle when you're actually doing a transaction, or after the transaction when you're doing customer support, in each of these instances people will expect simply to be able to chat with you, like I said, either through text or voice.

SEE: How we learned to talk to computers, and how they learned to answer back (PDF download)

For consumers it's super convenient, it's natural, it's very easy, it's just like talking to somebody. I mean, that's how humans interact with each other and now they expect to be able to do that with businesses as well. So what businesses have to do is leverage all of these APIs and integrations that are made available by existing messaging apps, let's say Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp or Telegram and Skype and so on, or even voice agents like Alexa and Google Assistant and hopefully soon Siri. Use those APIs to build out on these chatbots on the backend, integrated with the backend systems to provide this whole experience.

Ultimately what'll happen is this is the face of the brand. This is how consumers are interacting with you and therefore you really have to put your best foot forward. They're not going to walk into a branch location to talk to you. They're not gonna pick up the phone and call you. They're not gonna visit the website as much or download your app. It's really just going to be through these conversational agents and it's important, it's incumbent on them to have a really good experience there.

Find out The Next Big Thing and subscribe to TechRepublic's newsletter. Subscribe

Also see