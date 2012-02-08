How to create groups and assign users in Lion Server

Once user accounts are created in Mac OS X Lion Server, administration is simplified by assigning users to groups. Using groups, permissions and rights can be granted to entire collections of users, such as by department, instead of to individual user accounts.

How to create a group

Mac administrators can create groups by following these steps:

Open the Server app. Click Groups. Click the + icon. The New Group window will appear. Provide the group name in the Full Name field. Enter the Account Name. Click the Done button.

Once groups are created, they appear within the Groups window. Groups can be deleted by highlighting the respective group and clicking the - icon.

How to assign a user to a group

With a group or groups created, Mac administrators can follow these steps to assign users to a group:

Open the Server app. Click Groups. Double-click a group. Click the + icon. Enter the user name you wish to add to the group. Click the + icon to add additional users. Repeat the process until all appropriate users have been added to the group. Click the Done button.

Another method of adding users to a group is to enter the group selections from the user account. Mac administrators can add individual users to groups by following these steps:

Open the Server app. Click Users. Double-click the user account for which group permissions are to be assigned. Click the + icon. Within the Groups window enter the name of the group to which you wish to assign the user. Click the + icon and enter another group name if multiple group selections are required, repeating until done. Click the Done button.

Make a group a member of another group

When necessary, groups can be made members of other groups. For example, maybe separate permissions need to be provided to select executive members of an HR group. To assign a group to another group: