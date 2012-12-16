Inventor of the web rounds out LCA schedule

The full schedule for linux.conf.au 2013, to be held in Canberra, is now complete, with Sir Tim Berners-Lee slated to deliver his only technical talk at the conference during his first Australian tour.
Berners-Lee is the director of W3C and is best known for inventing the world wide web in 1989 while employed at CERN.
The other keynote speakers at the conference include networking guru Radia Perlman, Chumby co-inventor Andrew Huang, and Debian guru Bdale Garbee.
LCA 2013 will be held at the Australian National University from January 28 to February 2, 2013.
In August, the future of the conference was up in the air when Linux Australia received no bids to host the 2014 conference. Since that time, bids have been submitted to Linux Australia, with its council working through the proposals.
