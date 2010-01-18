Ask the HR recruiter

Search

Got a question you'd like to ask an HR person? Now's your chance.

By | in Career Management, January 17, 2010, 8:03 PM PST

Vague job ads with anonymous companies. Obscure geographical descriptions of job locations. Ads that sounds too good to be true. Anyone who has ever looked for a job has encountered one or all of these.

So why are job ads written like this? Why does HR do a lot of the things it does? I've decided in order to answer these questions and many others like them, I would contact an HR person who has had experience with hiring in large corporations.

In preparation for the interview, I would like to ask all of you to tell me what questions you would really like the answers to. I will pick the five most common, or most compelling, questions, and get some honest answers from an HR person.

You can email your questions to me by clicking here, or just post them in the discussion below. Thanks!

About Toni Bowers

Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.

