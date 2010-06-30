Image gallery: Worst bosses ever

If you have a horrific boss, going to work every day can be a chore. But in an effort to make you feel better about your own life, we have compiled an image gallery of the worst bosses, real or imagined, dead or alive, in history.
Click here to see the worst bosses ever.
Related Topics:Tech Industry CXO SMBs Innovation Developer
About Toni Bowers
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.
Full Bio
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.