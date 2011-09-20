IT Job openings, week of Sept. 19, 2011

Data Modeler (Consultant) - IT Trailblazers, LLC- Minneapolis, MNSystems Administrator — TEKsystems, Inc — Newport News, VA
EMC System Engineer — TEKsystems, Inc - Norfolk, VA
Tier I Technical Support — TEKsystems, Inc - Orlando, FL
IT SAP Specialist — Roquette America - St. Louis, MO
IT SAP Specialist — Roquette America - Moline, IL
IT SAP Specialist — Roquette America - Des Moines, IA
PHP/ Web Developer - Veredus - Herndon, VA
Java/ JEE Developer - Veredus - Alexandria, VA
IT Project Manager - Veredus - Washington, DC
SharePoint Architect-Cleared/Clearable — Trilogy Technical Services - Vienna, VA
