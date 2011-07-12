IT management job openings, week of July 11

Looking to advance your career? Here are some top-level IT management positions that are currently open:
Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer , Goodwill Industries - San Antonio
Principal Consultant - Chief Technology Officer, CyberCoders - Newark, NJ, 07101
Principal Consultant - Chief Technology Officer, CyberCoders - New Haven, CT, 06501
Chief Technology Officer / VP Engineering, Wireless Generation Inc - Brooklyn, NY, 11201Chief Technology Officer/Sr. Network Engineer, Home Town Cable Plus - Port Lucie, FL
Principal Consultant - Chief Technology Officer, CyberCoders - New York, NY, 10001
Citi Technology Infrastructure Chief Finance Officer, Citi - New York, NY, 10118
Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer, MRINetwork - Houston, TX, 77001Chief Technology Officer, Modis, Inc. - Culver City, CA, 90232
Chief Information Officer - Hospital – CIO, MRINetwork - Houston TX, 77001
Chief Information Security Officer, GGA Software Services - Cambridge, MA, 02138
Related Topics:Tech Industry CXO SMBs Innovation Developer
About Toni Bowers
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.
Full Bio
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.