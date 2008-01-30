New book says IT departments heading for extinction

Nicholas Carr, author of The Big Switch: Rewiring the World, from Edison to Google, maintains that in 10 to 20 years, the traditional IT department will be a thing of the past. According to Carr, "The idea that every company needs its own IT department is dying."

He makes this assertion based on his belief that

Corporate IT departments will no longer be constrained by what they can buy and install locally. He refers to this as "utility computing." Companies will be able to tap into a sophisticated infrastructure without having to buy it themselves.

Business units will be able to control the processing of information directly, without the need for legions of technical people.

Software-as-a-service is going to be a big growth area.

There will be automation of a lot of IT processes that used to require a lot of manual labor.

