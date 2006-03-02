Search

Tech & Work

No, I do not need a hug

By | in Career Management, March 2, 2006, 5:09 AM PST

It's happened to me twice. Once I had just launched a new project after a couple of months and it was a big success. My (male) boss hugged me. The second time was when I accepted a lateral job offer in the same company. My new (male) boss, who also happened to be a friend, hugged me.

The hugs were disconcerting to me not because I think they were sexual come-ons. They were disconcerting because

  1. I am not a hugger
  2. They would not have hugged me had I been a man

On Point A: I am SO not a hugger. (Unless the hug comes from a loved one or a child, it's really disconcerting to me.) Picture me as the horrified cat that Pepe LePew embraces in those Warner Brothers cartoons. I don't even like it when people lean in close to talk to me. It's like I'm surrounded by a metaphysical moat.

On Point B: Those guys apparently (and probably subconsciously) thought that hugging was an appropriate response because I'm a woman. I know this because it is virtually impossible for me to picture the following scenario:

Jim: Hey Bill, congratulations on getting your project in under budget!

Bill: Thanks, Jim!

Jim: So, how about a hug?

Not likely, right? I know it's a small thing and it's not frighteningly objectionable. In other words, I'd be a little more likely to march over to HR if these guys had congratulated me by punching me in the face or calling me "Toots." Maybe I'm naïve but I think they meant well. However, I think it's still an example of some deeply embedded thinking that affects workplace dynamics.

Related Topics:

Tech Industry CXO SMBs Innovation Developer

About Toni Bowers

Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.

Editor's Picks

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Startup Republic: How France reinvented itself for the 21st century by wooing entrepreneurs to Paris

The secret to being a great spy agency in the 21st century: Incubating startups

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox