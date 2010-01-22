Video: How to avoid fake job scams

It's a real shame that some organizations take advantage of the unemployed. But you can rest assured that if there is a vulnerability some low-life place is going to find a way to use it to their advantage.
In this video, I talk about the kinds of organizations who post sham job ads and what you can do to avoid them.
Related Topics:Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security
About Toni Bowers
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.
Full Bio
Toni Bowers is Managing Editor of TechRepublic and is the award-winning blogger of the Career Management blog. She has edited newsletters, books, and web sites pertaining to software, IT career, and IT management issues.