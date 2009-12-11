IT chiefs' top priority for next year: Virtualisation

It might not be as sexy as social media or augmented reality but server virtualisation is still the must-have technology for businesses.

A survey of senior execs, conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit for consultancy Accenture, found that server virtualisation and consolidation was voted the most pressing technology priority for next year by IT execs.

CIOs and analysts alike have long viewed virtualisation as a key strategic technology: silicon.com's own CIO Agenda research found more than half of IT heads labelling the technology a key focus for both 2008 and 2009.

2009 appears to have been somewhat of a breakthrough year for the technology however, with analyst Gartner predicting that revenues from virtualisation software this year will increase by 55 per cent compared to 2008.

It's not the only show in town though: according to the Accenture survey published earlier this month, the other technologies that businesses expect to draw funding in 2010 are e-business projects and SOA.

And IT execs may find themselves with more to spend across the board in 2010: the survey found 63 per cent of respondents from the UK expect technology spending to increase.

The results echo analysts' predictions that IT budgets will grow by 3.3 per cent year-on-year in 2010, after a 5.2 per cent drop last year.