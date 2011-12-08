Motorola Droid Razr Teardown: Better hardware should anger Bionic buyers

Thin and stylish the original Motorola Razr flip phone was a huge success. I used a Black Razr for many years, until it broke in 2009. In November 2011, Motorola released the first Razr smartphone—the Droid Razr.

The new Razr has a 1.2GHz TI OMAP 4430 processor, 16GB of internal storage, an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 1.3MP front-facing camera, and a 4.3" Super AMOLED display (960x540 pixels). It measures 5.15" (H) x 2.71" (W) x 0.28" (D) and weighs 4.48 ounces. The Droid Razr comes with Android 2.3.5 installed, and can be upgraded to Android 4.0. It's also the first phone to have the latest version of Motorola's Webtop application. In the US, Verizon sells the Razr for $299.99 (with a two-year contract). I bought our Razr test device (sans contract) from a local Best Buy Mobile location for $799.99 (plus tax).

In this week's episode of Cracking Open, I show you what's inside the Droid Razr, and discuss what I learned from my teardown. That basically, the Razr is an upgraded Droid Bionic.

Cracking Open observations

Replaceable battery: Unlike the Bionic, the Razr's battery isn't designed to be user-replaceable. But, it's not soldered to the motherboard either. If you're willing to remove the back cover (and likely void the warranty), you could replace a dead battery.

Internal hardware

To avoid damaging our test device, I decided against desoldering all the EMI shields on the Razr's motherboard. Luckily, our friends over at iFixit did.

