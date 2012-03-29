Raspberry Pi: Shipping delayed by a "couple of weeks"

Shipping of the $40 Raspberry Pi computer will be delayed by a "couple of weeks" after it emerged the board cannot be distributed without additional certification.

Raspberry Pi is a credit card-sized device and one of the lowest cost computers available. The board has been designed as a tool for teaching kids coding, but it is also powerful enough to stream 1080p video, browse the web or write documents.

This latest delay, which follows a manufacturing mix-up earlier this month, was triggered after the board's distributors, RS Components and Premier Farnell, said they are unable to distribute the Raspberry Pi until it is granted a Conformité Européenne (CE) mark.

Eben Upton, director of the Raspberry Pi foundation, told TechRepublic that the foundation hopes to be granted a CE mark within a "couple of weeks", following the completion of tests to establish it generates acceptable levels of electromagnetic noise.

The delay will impact the distribution of 2,000 Raspberry Pi boards which have been shipped to the UK and are waiting to be sent out.

"It is gutting for us," Upton told TechRepublic, "because we have them warehoused in the UK. We would love to ship them but are not in a position to do so."

He said that the foundation has been told by the UK Department for Business, Innovation and Skills that the Raspberry Pi requires a CE mark, despite similar products like the Beagleboard being classed as a "development boards" and therefore exempt from the need for CE certification.

In a comment thread on the Raspberry Pi foundation website Upton explained that it was "basically an oversight" that the foundation and its distributors did not cover the CE issue during the contractual stage.

The final batch of the first 10,000 Raspberry Pis to be manufactured should hopefully be shipped from China and be ready for distribution by the time CE certification of the board is complete, Upton said.

The Raspberry Pi sold out within hours of going on sale a month ago, with high demand crashing the websites of distributors RS Components and Premier Farnell.