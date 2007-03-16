Attention Geekend fans--xkcd needs your help!

As I learned this morning, the artists behind the oft-appearing-in-this-blog comic xkcd got his laptop stolen while he was backing up his files, so he's lost all the final versions of his comic since the new year. It was a nice Fujitsu Lifebook P1510 tablet, and right now it's circulating the seedy underworld of stolen goods. If anybody out there knows a good method of tracking down his device—or simply exacting revenge on those responsible—send those vibes along to the artist.
