Geek Trivia: The Quibble of the Week for May 6, 2008

If you uncover a questionable fact or debatable aspect of this week's Geek Trivia, just post it in the discussion area of the article. Every week, yours truly will choose the best quibble from our assembled masses and discuss it in a future edition of Geek Trivia.

This week's quibble comes from the April 29, 2008 edition of Geek Trivia, " Beyond the (Hollywood) stars ." TechRepublic memberdisputed my description of Walter "Pavel Chekov" Koenig as a member of the original Star Trek lead cast:

"Walter Koenig was not an original lead cast member (though he was a member of the original series cast). Chekov wasn't added as a regular cast member until season two. This leads to the continuity gaff in [Star Trek II, The Wrath of Khan] where Chekov somehow knows all about Khan's previous encounter with the Enterprise and speaks as if he was there even though he wasn't."

Falling behind on your weekly Geek fix?

I tend to side with memberabout the character of Chekov — "I suppose it is possible he just had a different duty station on the ship that first year" — but there's not debating the strict technical fact the Koenig was a second-season addition to the original series. Thanks for keeping my Trek-Fu strong, and keep those quibbles coming!

Check out the Geek Trivia Archive, and catch up on the most recent editions of Geek Trivia.

Test your command of useless knowledge by subscribing to TechRepublic's Geek Trivia newsletter. Automatically sign up today!