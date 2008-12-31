Search

Geekend's most popular posts of 2008

There's no truer measure of popularity than raw, unadulterated pageviews. Thus, we present the top 10 most-viewed Geekend posts of 2008.

By | in Geekend, December 30, 2008, 4:00 PM PST

  1. Video: Bill Gates' last day at Microsoft
  2. 75 words every sci-fi fan should know
  3. Video: The ultimate cubicle prank
  4. Sci-fi rant: Why giant mecha robots are stupid
  5. Sci-fi and fantasy books that "make you dumb"
  6. Rundown: Geek movies of summer 2008
  7. 10 sci-fi technologies that just might happen
  8. Presidential candidates as Dungeons and Dragons characters
  9. Geek Trivia: ZIP code of honor
  10. Is Google a god?

