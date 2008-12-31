Geekend's most popular posts of 2008

There's no truer measure of popularity than raw, unadulterated pageviews. Thus, we present the top 10 most-viewed Geekend posts of 2008.
- Video: Bill Gates' last day at Microsoft
- 75 words every sci-fi fan should know
- Video: The ultimate cubicle prank
- Sci-fi rant: Why giant mecha robots are stupid
- Sci-fi and fantasy books that "make you dumb"
- Rundown: Geek movies of summer 2008
- 10 sci-fi technologies that just might happen
- Presidential candidates as Dungeons and Dragons characters
- Geek Trivia: ZIP code of honor
- Is Google a god?
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros.