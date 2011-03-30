MegaCon 2011 photos of costumed fans, LEGO models, and more

MegaCon 2011 was held in Orlando, FL from March 25-27. Some of the attendees were kind enough to give TechRepublic permission to feature some of their photos of the annual comic book, anime, and science-fiction/fantasy event.Take a look at the TechRepublic gallery MegaCon 2011 cosplay photos. Some of my favorite photos are the kiddos in costume. Tell us which photos are your favorites in the discussion. TechRepublic gallery LEGO creations at MegaCon 2011. Geeky conventions not to miss in 2011.
Mary Weilage is a Feature Editor for CBS Interactive. She has worked for TechRepublic since 1999.
