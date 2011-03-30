Search

MegaCon 2011 photos of costumed fans, LEGO models, and more

TechRepublic's MegaCon 2011 photo galleries feature fans in their geekiest attire and some Star Wars-inspired LEGO creations.

By | in Geekend, March 30, 2011, 8:05 AM PST

MegaCon 2011 was held in Orlando, FL from March 25-27. Some of the attendees were kind enough to give TechRepublic permission to feature some of their photos of the annual comic book, anime, and science-fiction/fantasy event.

Take a look at the TechRepublic gallery MegaCon 2011 cosplay photos. Some of my favorite photos are the kiddos in costume. Tell us which photos are your favorites in the discussion.

Also, check out the TechRepublic gallery LEGO creations at MegaCon 2011.

