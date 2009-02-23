Monday mug: The drink selector

Let's be honest, if geeks liked actual human contact, we wouldn't have invented e-mail, instant messengers, or Second Life. Sadly, many of us are forced to invoke actual human-to-human voice communication to receive our preferred version and mixture of liquid caffeine brain-fuel. At least, until the invention of the Drink Selector Mug, which allows you to specify exactly which side of the coffee vs. tea, sugar vs. honey, and soma vs. spice debates you reside upon — without the burden of actually talking to anyone. Isn't technology grand?
Related Topics:Innovation Hardware Tech & Work
About Jay Garmon
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can a...
Full Bio
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can also follow him on his personal blog.