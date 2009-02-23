Search

Monday mug: The drink selector

The Drink Selector Mug allows you to specify exactly which side of the coffee vs. tea, sugar vs. honey, and soma vs. spice debates you reside upon -- without the burden of actually talking to anyone.

By | in Geekend, February 22, 2009, 9:00 PM PST

Let's be honest, if geeks liked actual human contact, we wouldn't have invented e-mail, instant messengers, or Second Life. Sadly, many of us are forced to invoke actual human-to-human voice communication to receive our preferred version and mixture of liquid caffeine brain-fuel. At least, until the invention of the Drink Selector Mug, which allows you to specify exactly which side of the coffee vs. tea, sugar vs. honey, and soma vs. spice debates you reside upon — without the burden of actually talking to anyone. Isn't technology grand?

