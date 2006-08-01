Search

Photos: If Darth Vader were designed by Japanese schoolgirls...

By | in Geekend, August 1, 2006, 1:15 AM PST

Via about ten different sources, I found these photos, but Warren Ellis made them most convenient for me. Let's start with the obvious: Thou Shalt Not Photoshop the Dark Lord of the Sith!

Hello kitty darth vader

Darth vera

I really have no rational response to these photos. I just want to burn the images out of my mind. But they haunt me, you know. I cannot unsee them.

