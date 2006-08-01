Photos: If Darth Vader were designed by Japanese schoolgirls...

Via about ten different sources, I found these photos, but Warren Ellis made them most convenient for me. Let's start with the obvious: Thou Shalt Not Photoshop the Dark Lord of the Sith!
I really have no rational response to these photos. I just want to burn the images out of my mind. But they haunt me, you know. I cannot unsee them.
Related Topics:Innovation Hardware Tech & Work
About Jay Garmon
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can a...
Full Bio
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can also follow him on his personal blog.