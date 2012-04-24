See five Star Trek TV captains at London Trekkie convention

This year holds a very special event for Trekkies. Destination Star Trek London is scheduled for October 19-21 and boasts an opportunity to see all five Star Trek captains from the TV franchise in one place for the first time ever. That's right... William Shatner (Captain Kirk), Patrick Stewart (Captain Picard), Avery Brooks (Captain/Commander Sisko), Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway), and Scott Bakula (Captain Archer) will be in attendance.

The special event is in celebration of 25 years of Star Trek, and in anticipation of the new Star Trek movie scheduled to hit theaters in 2013. London is the perfect place for this historical event because England is home to one of the largest Star Trek fan bases on the globe. British Trekkies have been waiting 10 years since the last Star Trek convention was held in London. But the event won't only be populated by London locals. Destination Star Trek London is expected to draw 10,000-15,000 fans, excited to be part of Trek history.

The venue, ExCeL London, is the perfect place for Trekkies to beam down. ExCeL London features 100 acres of hotels, bars, restaurants, and convention space. The three day convention will fill ExCeL with additional guest appearances beyond the Big Five, parties, a costume parade, a Fan Zone for Star Trek clubs and groups, photo sessions, autograph sessions, and talks. It looks like Destination Star Trek London will be an out of this world experience for fans of the series. If you want to go, get ready — tickets for Destination Star Trek go on sale Monday, April 30 2012 (unless you received an exclusive code by signing up early).

Whether you plan to attend the convention or not, most everybody who has ever watched Star Trek has a favorite captain. Who do you think would win in a showdown between Picard and Kirk? It's time to choose your favorite, and then please tell us why in the comments.

If you don't have the money or the time to go to the London convention, you might check out William Shatner's 2011 documentary The Captains, in which he interviews the other actors who played captains in the franchise.

STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. TechRepublic is a CBS Interactive property.