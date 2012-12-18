Technology of the past: A visit to The Henry Ford museum

While at The Henry Ford museum in Detroit, MI to see the LEGO Architecture exhibit, I also walked around looking for technology of the past. From trains, planes, and automobiles to furniture, farm implements, and stationary steam engines, I took photos of a large portion of their amazing collection. Check out the TechRepublic gallery, Rail, auto, and aviation innovations at The Henry Ford history museum.

1941 Allegheny Locomotive (Photo by Wally Bahny for TechRepublic)

1914 Detroit Electric Model 47 (Photo by Wally Bahny for TechRepublic)

1925 Fokker F-VII "Trimotor" (Photo by Wally Bahny for TechRepublic)

If you're a Detroit-area native or are planning a trip to the area, you should consider taking a day to walk through the museum and see everything it has to offer, including the chair that President Lincoln was shot in. Also, if the weather is nice and you have another day to spend, take a walk through Greenfield Village next door and see the working farm, small town Main Street, railroad roundhouse, and many more authentic, historical buildings. The Henry Ford museum is an American treasure.

