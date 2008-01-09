The Video Gamer Manifesto

While CES 2008 is giving geeks thousands of gadgets options to consume their disposable incomes, many of us have but one true techno-love—our gaming consoles. If only the games we play on these systems were consistently worthy of our adoration. For too long, the makers of cutting-edge game titles have forced the same series of tired, unimaginative, derivative concepts, interfaces, and franchises down our throats. It's time to say no more. It's time to enact the Gamer's Manifesto (courtesy of Pointless Waste of Time).

Be warned, this screed is overly long and filled with foul language (hey, it was written by gamers), so I've summarized and sanitized its 20-point Plan for Saving Video Games below:

Give us A.I. that will actually outsmart us now and then. Give us a genre of game we've never seen before. (Something that's not an FPS or an RPG or Madden NFL) Don't lie to me about your graphics Actually create some legitimately adults-only games Actually create some female-oriented games All of the new consoles will have hard drives. Use them. Solve the "eternally loading" problem Give me in-game commentary that doesn't repeat itself every five-seconds (We're looking at you, Madden NFL) Help me forget I'm playing a game once in a while Dump the arbitrary environmental barriers (We're looking at you, missile-proof panes of glass in every FPS ever made) Dump the crappy heads-up displays, crappy camera angles, and crappy voice-acting. They're in the way of my game. Stop lying to us about levels of difficulty Don't lie to us about the game's feature set Develop some original in-game equipment and power-ups (we're looking at you, ubiquitous wooden crates) Knock it off with the stupid patents and stupid exclusive franchise licenses (I want my real NFL roster names back) Don't use the online capability as an excuse to release broken games Don't let other features distract from gaming Don't use online play as an excuse to bleed us dry Enough with the idiotic jumping puzzles in FPS games Stop building horizontal-only consoles

PWoT elaborates on these points here. If you think we've missed a major issue—or overstated the case—feel free to rage appropriately in ten comments section. Gamers, to arms!