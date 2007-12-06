There are 56 species of geek. Which one is you?

Scott Johnson of the Webcomic Extra Life has created this poster depicting 56 distinct species of geek, allowing you to quickly identify which best describes you by process of visual association. I have at times fallen into several categories, including:
So, anybody else got the guts to cop to their personal breed(s) of geekdom?
(Found via SFSignal.)
Related Topics:Innovation Hardware Tech & Work
About Jay Garmon
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can a...
Full Bio
Jay Garmon has a vast and terrifying knowledge of all things obscure, obtuse, and irrelevant. One day, he hopes to write science fiction, but for now he'll settle for something stranger — amusing and abusing IT pros. Read his full profile. You can also follow him on his personal blog.