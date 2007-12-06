Search

There are 56 species of geek. Which one is you?

By | in Geekend, December 5, 2007, 4:01 PM PST

56 Geeks poster

Scott Johnson of the Webcomic Extra Life has created this poster depicting 56 distinct species of geek, allowing you to quickly identify which best describes you by process of visual association. I have at times fallen into several categories, including:

So, anybody else got the guts to cop to their personal breed(s) of geekdom?

(Found via SFSignal.)

