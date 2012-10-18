Top 10 best sci-fi inspired rock albums

Last April, I ranked the top 10 geek rock artists. While a lot of you enjoyed the list, a sizeable number near as much demanded that I create a similar rundown of the top 10 sci-fi-inspired mainstream rock albums. I said I wasn't highly qualified to rate the whole of rock canon for relative skiffy-ness. So I called in an expert; one of those top 10 geek rockers I mentioned.

Without further ado, the 10 best sci-fi inspired rock albums of all time.