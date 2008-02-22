Video: Star Trek does the White Rabbit

Star Trek, meet Jefferson Airplane. This video goes to show just how much Gene Roddenberry was influenced by the 1960s, and we're not just talking anti-nuclear protests and civil rights, if you know what I mean.
(Found via SFSignal.)
