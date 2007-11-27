Search

Video: William Shatner hawking the Commodore VIC-20

By | in Geekend, November 26, 2007, 4:01 PM PST

Our good friends at SFSignal have busted out the wayback machine and unearthed this old TV commercial of William Shatner pitching the Commodore VIC-20. Extra credit for mentioning Gorf as a selling point, and for there actually being a time you could buy a decent PC for under $300. Ah, the 1980s, they were a simpler era.

