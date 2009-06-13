The success of the latest Star Trek film seems to have generated a renewed interest in the TV show. So I thought it would be fun to revisit a popular discussion started in 2006 by TechRepublic member ProtiusX, who asked the community to name their favorite Star Trek episode. ProtiusX writes:

"I personally have many favorites but I think it has to be a draw between the episode where the spirit of Jack the Ripper is let loose on the Enterprise or when Kirk is forced as a thrall to fight in a death match and train with a hot chick in a shiny metallic costume and to much make up."

There are currently 272 posts in the discussion. Here's a sampling of excerpts from some of the comments:

Rob Groh: "Spock's Brain — That has to be the most memorable of the cheesiest episodes. Synopsis: Spock's brain has been surgically removed by a woman from a race of women who couldn't figure their way out of a VB program."

DMambo (who also inquired about the difference between Trekkers and Trekkies): "I loved the one where Kirk and the gang went to the society that built their culture around a book detailing Chicago in the Roaring 20's.Kirk saying "I'm callin' you a penny-ante operator" could have only been pulled off by someone with the consummate acting skills of Mr. Wm. Shatner."

mmoran: "Squire of Gothos. Very hard to pick a once-and-for-all favorite, but I've always wondered if Trelane might have been our first glimpse (in ‘adolescent' form) of Next Generation's "Q".... ;>)"

tibor_2000: "I,ve been a Star Trek fan of the origional episodes since it aired on tv in the mid to late 60's. My two favorite episodes would be ‘City on the Edge of Forever & ‘Mirror,Mirror'. I am a retired actor now but had the pleasure of working with William Shatner as his standin in the tv movie thriller ‘The Baby Sitter.'"

NickNielsen: "The Trouble with Tribbles Followed closely by 'I, Mudd.' The cast dynamics always made for great slapstick."

So, what's your favorite Star Trek episode?