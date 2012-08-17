Chrome Sync: Configure once, work everywhere

Google's Chrome browser provides a fast and secure browsing experience on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, as well as Android and iOS devices. The Chrome OS is essentially a Linux kernel plus Chrome.

Chrome Sync keeps your browsing experience consistent across multiple platforms. These days, many people use more than one computer. The average number of working computers per household in the United States is slightly under two, according to a survey released in April 2012 by Arbitron and Edison Research (PDF). That doesn't count systems used at work, or smartphones, or tablets.

Chrome Sync can sync apps, auto-fill information, bookmarks, extensions, omni-box history, password, settings, themes, and open tabs. This can save people time tweaking settings or searching for information.

Bookmark a site on your desktop; open the bookmark later on your phone. Add the Evernote web extension from the Chrome Web Store to your desktop system at work; watch the extension appear when you log in to Chrome on your laptop.

Sign up for TechRepublic's Google in the Enterprise newsletter! Subscribe

Enable sync

Here's how to enable Chrome Sync on your systems. Only configure Chrome Sync on secure systems under your control, which would typically be work or home systems.

Administrators: You have the ability to enable or disable Chrome Sync for users. Log in to your Google Apps control panel at http://google.com/a/yourdomain.com. Go to the "Organizations & users" tab, then choose the "Services" sub-tab. Look for "Google Chrome Sync" in the list of services. You can choose to turn the service ON or OFF for users.

1. Install Chrome

On desktops or laptops, install Chrome from http://google.com/chrome. On iOS or Android, install Chrome from the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.

2. Sign in to Chrome

From your desktop or laptop, run Chrome. Go to the wrench menu in the upper right. Choose "Sign in to Chrome..." from the drop down menu. This should open a new "Sign in to Chrome" web page.

Enter your email and password. If you are using a Google Apps account, be sure to enter your entire "you@yourdomainname.com" in the email field.

If you have turned on two-step verification, you should be prompted to enter an application-specific password. (Learn more about two-step verification in last week's post.) If you don't have two-step verification enabled, go to Step 3.

To create an application-specific password, log in to your Google account at http://accounts.google.com/login. Choose Security from the left menu, and then click on "Edit" next to "Authorizing applications and sites". Scroll down the page until you can see the empty box with a "Generate password" button next to it. Type a name for your computer and browser, e.g., "Chrome desktop work", then click the "Generate password" button. The 16-lower case letters will be what you need to enter as your application-specific password.

3. "You're now signed in"

You should see your email address and a "You're now signed in to Chrome" message in the upper right corner of your Chrome browser.

For most users, that's it!

4. Customize Advanced Chrome Sync settings

If you want to customize the Chrome Sync settings, click on "Advanced..." in the lower left of the sign in confirmation message box.

By default, Chrome sync settings are to "Sync everything". Everything means: apps, autofill, bookmarks, extensions, Omnibox history, passwords, settings, themes, and open tabs. Syncing everything provides the most consistent experience across devices.

To improve security, uncheck the boxes next to "Autofill" and "Passwords". You might also uncheck "Omnibox History" if you don't wish your browsing history to sync across devices.

5. Configure Chrome Sync on other devices

Repeat the above process for each desktop or laptop you want to sync.

Android and iOS devices don't require the same level of configuration. You will need to log in to Chrome on Android and iOS with your username and password. If you use two-step authentication, I recommend you generate an additional two-step authentication code for each mobile device.

You can access your synced bookmarks from your Android or iOS devices. And, if you bookmark a page on a mobile device, you may then access that page from your synced Chrome desktop.

What devices do you use Chrome Sync on?

Also read: