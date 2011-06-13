Welcome to the TechRepublic Google in the Enterprise Blog

Many businesses, both large and small, have chosen to use Google Enterprise or Google Apps as their primary communication and collaboration tools. And many more are planning the migration or at the very least contemplating it. The TechRepublic Google in the Enterprise Blog will help these professionals get the most out of Google Docs, Google Apps, Chrome, Chrome OS, and all the other Google products used in business environments.

The topics covered in this blog will range from the initial planning of a migration to Google Enterprise Apps to the various keystroke shortcut keys you can use for easier navigation inside the apps. We'll be looking at Chrome OS and the new Chromebooks and we will continue to find quick tips that will make your interaction with Google applications more efficient and productive.

A newsletter highlighting published posts in the Google in the Enterprise Blog will begin at the end of the June, so I encourage you to add it to your list of subscribed newsletters when it becomes available.

I have contracted with two experienced and knowledgeable bloggers to help produce these helpful posts: Susan Cline and Kevin Purdy.

Susan Cline is a Google Apps Partner, Author and Lecturer. She leads user adoption and change management strategies for Enterprise Google Apps clients. Follow her on Twitter @GoogleAppsSusan.

Kevin Purdy is a freelance writer, former @lifehacker editor, and the author of The Complete Android Guide. Follow him on Twitter @kevinpurdy.

To get things started, perhaps we should get an assessment of how many TechRepublic members are currently using Google Enterprise applications in their business environments.