In case you are missing your fix my posts for the day and are wondering what happened, I'm actually at CommunicAsia 2007, which is being held at Singapore right at this moment. Yup, I am seated in a cafe just outside at the door, taking a break before plowing into Wonderland again.

There is a slight hiccup in my plan unfortunately, as most of the food at the cafe is sold out. Hmmf. Anyway, I digress, and in case you're still wondering (this time, as to what in heavens is CommunicAsia), here is the excerpt from the official Web site:

CommunicAsia – The Region's Formative ICT exhibition & conference – offers exhibitors, visitors and delegates alike, in-roads to multiple markets across Asia and it is set to up its ante this June 2007. CommunicAsia2007 will once again cover the whole spectrum of the ICT industry, creating a vibrant marketplace where sellers and buyers congregate at Asia's most comprehensive info-communications event.

More specific information about what it covers:

3G/GPRS/HSDPA . Broadband Wireless . Embedded Technology/RFID . Enterprise Networks and Technologies . Infrastructure solutions . IP Technology . Fixed-Mobile-Convergence (FMC) . Mobile and Fixed Wireless Technologies . Next Generation Networks . Network Equipment . Satellite Communications & Technologies . Smart Cards . VoIP .Wi-Fi/WiMAX . Wireless Devices and many more.

So far, I've seen lots of good enterprise stuff, the kind that will keep your IT budget happily engaged for a long time to come. So, keep your browser open to TechRepublic's Tech News!

If there are any specific technologies or products that you would like me to keep an eye out for, post your requests here, and I'll see what I can do. And nope, before you ask, requests for pictures of showgirls will not be entertained - sorry. :)