Details of Windows Mobile 6.1 Standard leaked

For fans of Windows Mobile, detailed information pertaining to Windows Mobile 6.1 has just been leaked at the Boy Genius Report. The leaks reported by the Boy Genius Report have always been accurate as far as I am aware, so this is probably the real McCoy.
Some of the key features, according to the Boy Genius Report:
- Copy / Paste (finally!)
- Domain Enroll in Settings (enrolling in a domain will connect your device with company resources)
- New home screen (pan left and right to check out missed calls, notifications like e-mail, sms, etc.)
- Change Master Security Code
- Added text input settings
- Recent Programs when pressing Start menu
- Threaded SMS!
- When you compose an e-mail, or SMS, and start typing the name of the contact in the "To:" field, the contact names finally pop up like Windows Mobile Professional!
- Internet Explorer now lets you define a homepage and also zoom in and out using a nice and clean interface
Not enough? You can view the detailed screenshot gallery of Windows Mobile 6.1 Standard.
Paul Mah is a writer and blogger who lives in Singapore, where he has worked for a number of years in various capacities within the IT industry. Paul enjoys tinkering with tech gadgets, smartphones, and networking devices.
