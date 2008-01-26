Firefox has inroads to make in the enterprise

As Mozilla's famous browser goes into its third version, there are inroads yet to be made for major adoption in the enterprise.

An excerpt from TechNewsWorld:

However, other obstacles to broader adoption have emerged. Mozilla has thus far neglected to develop tools to help IT departments deploy and manage Firefox, and it doesn't offer paid technical support services to risk-averse corporate users. "The enterprise is looking for a neck to choke, and that is absolutely what is missing from Firefox," said Ebron, a former product manager for Firefox and its predecessor, Netscape Navigator. "If you have a problem with IE and you are a big enough customer to Microsoft, [CEO] Steve Ballmer is going to come out and talk to you. That isn't there yet from Mozilla. It isn't their focus."

Another factor hindering the adoption of Firefox is a centralized mechanism to roll out patches and updates. There are third-party tools to perform this, but they are yet to be ratified by Mozilla.

Nevertheless, there is an increasing number of users making the shift to Firefox.

What more do you think is keeping the fox out of office?

————————————————————————————————————————

