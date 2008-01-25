Search

IBM and SAP to work on a joint product called Atlantic

IBM and SAP announced a joint partnership on a product that lets users access SAP's business applications through IBM's Lotus desktop client.

An excerpt from InternetNews:

Code-named Atlantic, the software will let users tap into SAP's applications for workflows, reporting and analytics through the Notes applications they're currently using to access e-mail, calendars and instant messaging from a Lotus Domino server. It's the same kind of functionality and convenience Microsoft Outlook and Exchange users have enjoyed with SAP for more than a year-and-a-half.

The cross-platform functionality was a major feature requested by several of IBM's and SAP's customers. The product is expected to be launched sometime in the fourth quarter this year.

