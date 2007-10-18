Intel prepares to launch new low-cost "Diamondville" processors

Intel is preparing to launch a new processor, code-named Diamondville, that Intel says is aimed at emerging markets and low-cost laptops in April of next year.

Excerpt from eWeek:

At the Intel Developer Forum in Taiwan, which ran Oct. 15 and 16, Mooly Eden, the Santa Clara, Calif., company's vice president and general manager of the Mobile Platform Group, offered some details on Intel's plans for both the "Silverthorne" processor, a low-power chip that Intel executives discussed at the 2007 IDF in San Francisco in September, and the new Diamondville processor.

While Silverthorne is designed for what Intel calls MIDs (mobile Internet devices), Diamondville was built to work with a new class of highly durable laptops designed for emerging markets... [such as its own Classmate PC]

Additional details of the Diamondville will be out soon, but what is known thus far is that the Diamondville will feature extremely low voltage, much lower than the 10 watts thermal design power of the latest ULV (ultra-low voltage) Core 2 Duo processor.

